Fischer, Beshear call out golfers who aren’t social distancing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Golf seems like the perfect exception to the social distancing rules prohibiting many activities, but it appears some players haven’t gotten the memo yet.
Sunday, both Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called out Louisville golfers for not playing by the rules. During Fischer’s daily update, the mayor said he’s teed off after seeing too many people ignoring the order to avoid large groups.
“Please don’t put me in a position where we have to shut down our golf courses, too,” Fischer pleaded.
Fischer said he’s been getting reports of golfers ignoring social distancing.
“We’ve allowed golf courses to remain operational because golf is one of the few sports you can actually play and maintain a six-foot separation between yourself and other players,” he said.
The reports even reached Beshear, who also addressed the golfers in his daily update.
“Two dozen of you are standing around the practice putting green, then you’ve frustrated everything you’ve done throughout the entire week,” Beshear said.
All 10 Metro courses are cleaning extensively, are offering limited food service, have taken away tables and chairs and limited one rider per golf cart.
Many private courses have done the same, but some players still aren’t staying six feet apart.
“I want everyone to start thinking about the fact that if they don’t follow the guidance, there is a real percentage chance just doing something social could result in real harm to another Kentuckian,” Beshear said.
If you see a large gathering, you can report it to the state hotline 1-833-597-2337, or if you’re in Louisville you can just dial 311.
