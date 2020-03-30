FORECAST: Mainly sunny but breezy at times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another nice day overall taking shape to kick off this new week. High clouds will stream across the area to create a “hazy” sky at times. It will be breezy as well but not as windy as Sunday. Expect highs in the 60s.
Clouds increase Monday night in advance of our next storm system; lows in the 40s.
Tomorrow may be a good pot-of-chili day with clouds and steady rain showers. The rain will impact more Kentucky more than Indiana but all areas will feel the chill in the air. Highs will struggle in the 40s for most areas with cooler wind chills.
Showers scoot to the east Tuesday evening, leaving behind patchy areas of drizzle for a few hours. Otherwise, drying out overnight into Wednesday morning.
