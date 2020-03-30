FORECAST: Nice start to the week

- Cooler with showers on Tuesday, mainly south of Louisville
- Milder temperatures return late week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mostly clear sky and a light breeze will continue overnight. Temperatures will be much cooler than the last few nights as lows bottom out in the 40s by morning.
We’re in store for a gorgeous Monday! After a cool morning, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky. High clouds will increase late in the day.
Clouds increase Monday night in advance of our next storm system. Lows in the 40s. Tuesday is going to be a chilly day with showers south of Louisville. Highs will only warm into the 40s.
A warming trend kicks in late week when highs warm back into the 60s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.