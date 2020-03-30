FORECAST: Tuesday’s rain chance - mainly south

- Showers Tuesday mainly south of I-64
- Cooler now, warmer later this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Rain chances start to ramp up, mainly south of Louisville during the morning and early afternoon hours on Tuesday. It will be a raw day with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.
Expect any lingering rain to move to the east during the evening hours Tuesday, leaving behind patchy areas of drizzle for a few hours. Otherwise, we’ll dry out overnight into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with high temperatures recovering into the mid 50s.
