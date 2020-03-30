Gov. Beshear urges distancing at essential stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While people have free time on their hands and are staying home due to the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of people are going out to shop, with popular spots being home improvement stores. However, many are not keeping a safe distance from one another.
Monday, the Lowe’s parking lot on Bardstown Road was filled with cars. Inside the store, shoppers were greeted with distancing signs and orange cones.
“We have to make sure the facilities open, and its under the order, are doing everything they can to enforce social distancing,” Governor Andy Beshear said Monday.
Beshear also reminded people on Sunday that Kentuckians have a responsibility to uphold.
"If you need to go to one of these stores, you pull up and there are a ton of people there, don’t go in,” he said. “That’s how you get the coronavirus. Let’s be smart, if there is a crowd that shouldn’t be together, don’t join it.”
However, a lot of people have been taking advantage of the sunny weather and working from home. Many people have been taking the time to begin at-home projects.
A shopper at Lowe’s told WAVE 3 News despite the crowds inside, she’s been doing her part.
“It’s a little bit frustrating,” she said. “I put my faith in God, but I still try and keep the social distancing. Not everyone follows that.”
At Home Depot in St. Matthews, a line formed outside with social distancing cones. An employee at the entrance stood at the door with a gate, letting people in once people inside left the store.
While not all stores have the capability of monitoring who comes in and out, Beshear added at Sunday’s press conference to think twice before going out to shop.
”Every step we’re taking now," he said, “every little bit that we flatten that curve, its a protection for other people that are out there.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.