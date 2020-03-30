JCPS school keeps school spirit alive through virtual spirit week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local school has a message for the coronavirus: You can stop class, but you can’t stop school spirit.
From one tune, to the other, teachers at Marion C. Moore, the largest school in JCPS, gave students a different type of lesson this week on how to keep your school spirit alive during crazy times.
“We wanted to make sure we were still incorporating good culture pieces so that our kids were still having fun and staying connected to school,” Principal Traci Morris told WAVE 3 News.
Throughout the week teachers took to their phones, hiding their identities behind singing emojis and unicorns while their students had to guess who the voices belonged to. It was the “Moore Masked Singer.”
The week also included Moore Pride Day, where students, teachers and even their pets showed love for their school, posting pictures of them in their school’s gear.
The week was especially meaningful for seniors, whose academic year ended abruptly.
Teacher and coach Andrew Farris sent them a message, too.
"Remain positive," Farris said. "Think of all the good memories that they had so far this year."
The virtual spirit week gave teachers a chance to show their students how much they are missed.
“I think it was very exciting because it gave the kids something to look forward to,” Farris said. “It showed unity during challenging times.”
