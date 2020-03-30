Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer confirms 163 total coronavirus cases in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said there are now 163 total cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
During his daily briefing Monday, Fischer also said three county residents have died from the virus.
The mayor also said 32 patients have been discharged from the hospital, and 35 are symptom-free, which he called good news.
Fischer said the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund, only two weeks old, has now raised more than $7 million, which he called “awesome.” The fund is aimed at helping households, businesses, and community-based organizations throughout the coronavirus crisis.
Sadiqa Reynolds, the president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, was among Fischer’s guests on the Monday call. The Louisville Urban League is one of 17 community-based organizations that will receive some of the One Louisville funding.
UofL basketball coach Chris Mack also made an appearance on Fischer’s call.
Fischer mentioned the several “hot spot” cities across the country that have seen the largest numbers of coronavirus cases, adding that it’s important for everyone to continue with their social distancing so Louisville stays off that list. Shortly before Fischer’s call, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced three new deaths and more than 200 new cases in the state, adding that Indianapolis might be flirting with hot-spot status.
