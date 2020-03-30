Man dies after being shot by LMPD officer who witnessed confrontation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer in downtown Louisville.
The shooting took place in the 200 block of East Gray Street, near the Norton parking garage, around noon on Monday, a Norton spokeswoman said.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said the man who was shot was stopped by a UofL officer and there was a struggle. During the confrontation, an LMPD officer saw the man reach for a weapon and shot him.
The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released.
The shooting remains under investigation. Conrad said more information and body camera video are expected to be released on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.