More inmates released amid corona concerns as one inmate gets re-arrested for murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A special docket Saturday released dozens of more inmates from jail.
According to Corrections FOP Spokesperson Tracy Dotson, 45 people were released Saturday. But, the move did not come without concerns. Former Jefferson County Judge Sandra McLaughlin called it a "Get out of jail day." In the post, she asked for people to lock their doors.
Kentucky's Chief Justice recently urged the release of inmates, worried the virus could be disastrous in that setting.
Louisville’s jail followed suit and now has the lowest number of inmates since the 1990s, Dotson said.
The most recent batch of releases by LMDC join more than 117 others signed off on by the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney's Office.
McLaughlin's concerns were echoed by officers who reached out upon learning one man, who was released from state custody after serving two weeks of a two year sentence, was re-arrested in Louisville for murder.
Jacob Burnett admitted to stabbing a person on March 22nd in the Douglas Hills neighborhood. He'd been released just four days before because of Coronavirus concerns. Burnett had been sentenced to two years in prison on March 3rd for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Previous charges include those related to drugs.
Judge Julie Kaelin presided over the special docket Saturday after posting about it online. In her post, she told lawyers they could call in and ask for the client to be released. Kaelin has been criticized before for decisions in favor of accused offenders.
Dotson says the number of bookings at LMDC has dropped by more than a third in the last week. His lodge and that representing LMPD Officers recently denounced the release of Kenneth Walker, the man accused of shooting an LMPD officer John Mattingly on March 13th. Walker was released to home incarceration.
Dotson said, however, the release of non-violent offenders was needed in order to protect them and his officers.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.