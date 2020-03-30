Norton Healthcare says 45 employees have tested positive for coronavirus, 282 furloughed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Forty-five Norton Healthcare employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Zoom conference Monday morning Norton Healthcare President and CEO Russell F. Cox said Norton has had 127 patients test positive for COVID-19. Of those, 34 of them are currently in hospitals receiving care. Nineteen of those patients are at Audubon Hospital, 17 are at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital, 4 at Norton and 4 at Norton Brownsboro.
That number also includes the 45 Norton employees.
Of the 45 employees who tested positive, one is hospitalized.
Cox said 250 employees have been tested.
Since the coronavirus became a concern, employees can use a self-screening app to see if they have symptoms before they come to work. A total of 282 employees have been furloughed because symptoms were shown. Cox said more than 50 of those employees have returned to work.
Norton has 1,174 beds including 163 ICU beds and 222 ventilators. Cox said some anesthesia machines can be converted for a total of 356.
Norton also runs the COVID-19 hotline. Cox said that number has received 36,000 calls in the past two weeks and averages 2,000 calls a day.
Norton employs approximately 16,000 people.
