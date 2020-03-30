Norton Healthcare says 36 employees have tested positive for coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s largest employers confirmed late Sunday night that 36 of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
A spokesperson for Norton Healthcare said the tests took place over the last several weeks.
Some employees are in self-quarantine, and others might be back to work, the spokesperson said..
The exposures weren’t at one particular hospital in the Norton system, and they could have taken place outside of work.
Norton employs approximately 16,000 people.
