Online drills help Southern Indiana athletes stay fit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With social distancing guidelines in place, there’s no easy way to practice team sports, but for some athletes, the grind doesn’t stop.
That’s why Hoosier Hills Hoops made sure to find a way to make that instruction possible.
The virtual skills and drills from Hoosier Hills Hoops are put together with help from Floyd County Parks and Recreation.
A video is posted online with tips from local coaches.
Anybody can join from home, and you're encouraged to share your at-home drills.
“Great players are the ones a lot of the times that spend time alone and on their own or just with a parent rebounding for them,” Christian Academy of Indiana basketball coach Steve Kerberg said. “Your skills can be developed with just you and a basketball."
Kerberg added that the coaches that surround him are a remarkable representation of Southern Indiana.
“They don’t coach for the pay," he said. “They don’t coach for the accolades. They coach because they love the game of basketball and they love working with kids and helping them.”
A new training video is posted every day at 9 a.m. You can find the link at the Hoosier Hills Hoops Facebook Page.
