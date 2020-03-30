Shoppers describe time consuming hunts for hand sanitizer and toilet paper

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’ve been out there looking, then you know what it’s like: the things you need most seem to be the hardest to find.
“[It’s] horrible,” Kasi Nethery told WAVE 3 News. “I went to probably five Krogers just today just to find hand sanitizer and had to settle for dial anti-bacterial soap.”
Nethery finds the shortage of hand sanitizer stressful because she has an 18 month old child and an 83 year old grandmother under the same roof. She worries about keeping them healthy.
“I’m trying to find as many as I can,” she said, “but it’s completely wiped out.”
Some shoppers regularly go to multiple stores in hopes of finding what they need.
“I’ve never seen toilet paper. I’ve been in six places,” Lisa Young said. “I didn’t find hand sanitizer.”
Tom Stauble thought his luck would change in his search for hand sanitizer when stores started allowing seniors in early.
“I thought I might see some then,” Stauble said, “but I didn’t find anything then either. They did have some antibacterial soap. I did get a couple of those but I haven’t found any hand sanitizer.”
