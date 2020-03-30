StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

Wednesday and Thursday will feature more clouds and cooler weather. We will have a southern system passing by so there will be a rain chance involved. With it being a “southern” system we will remain on the cooler side which means no severe thunderstorms. In fact, some of you may not even pick up rain out of this wave. There will be dry air eating away on its northern edge so questions remain if the rain can fall all the way up to say I-64. We will keep the risk in there for now but certainly the chances go up the closer you get to the TN border. With the clouds and possible showers, temperatures will be much cooler in the 40s and 50s.