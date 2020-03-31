Beshear announces 114 new coronavirus cases, seven more deaths in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday confirmed Kentucky’s largest single-day increase in new cases of the coronavirus.
During his daily briefing in Frankfort, Beshear had originally announced 114 new cases and six new deaths.
“We have six new deaths, which is something I had hoped I’d never have to announce,” Beshear said. “Let’s make sure we honor them.”
Minutes after that announcement, he reported another new death, bringing the state’s total to 18.
Fifty-eight of the new cases, Beshear said, were in Jefferson County, and 17 more were reported in Fayette County.
The governor said that while Tuesday’s news was rough for him to deliver, he said Kentuckians need to prepare for further bad news over the coming weeks.
“We knew this was coming,” he said. “And we know there are going to be days where there are more than 114 new cases ... and there are probably going to be days where there are more than six deaths.”
Beshear once again urged the importance of social distancing, reminding Kentuckians to stay “healthy at home.”
“The reason that we are doing this is if we reduce our contacts, we will ultimately flatten that curve and have the health care capacity to (treat people who are sick),” he said.
