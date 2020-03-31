Dixie Highway crews shift surfacing work to daytime due to lighter traffic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Dixie Highway Project is scheduled to begin surface work this week, shifting to daylight hours due to lighter traffic.
Crews on the $35 million renovation project were expected to perform surface work on Dixie Highway during the evenings and overnight to avoid peak traffic times. With the coronavirus pandemic leading to reduction in daytime driving, crews have been able to move their work into daylight hours.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, moving renovation to the daytime will improve the quality of work, allowing crews to better see all indents and imperfections.
“We are so appreciative of the work the crews are doing during this time, maintaining as much social distance as possible while also working to complete the project,” John Callihan, New Dixie Highway Project manager said in a release. “Our first priority is the safety of the work crews.”
The final surfacing and striping is expected to be completed in May.
The New Dixie Highway Project first started construction back in December 2017. Once completed, the project will provide safety improvements for drivers including better signaling, raised medians and left-hand-only turn lanes, and a TARC bus rapid transit route.
