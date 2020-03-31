Dolly Parton reads bedtime stories on YouTube

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dolly Parton is reading bedtime stories in a new YouTube series.
The read-aloud program called Goodnight with Dolly is set to run 10 weeks starting April 2 and will feature stories including “The Little Engine that Could” and Parton’s own “Coat of Many Colors.”
Dolly started the Imagination Library Program in 1995 which mails out free books to children around the world.
WAVE 3 News is a proud partner of the program. To learn more, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.