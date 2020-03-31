Ford postpones production at Kentucky Truck Plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Ford is postponing production at its North American plants, including the Kentucky Truck Plant.
In a notice posted on Tuesday, Ford said it made the decision to delay production to protect workers.
“The health and safety of our workforce, dealers, customers, partners and communities remains our highest priority,” Ford president of North America Kumar Galhotra said. “We are working very closely with union leaders – especially at the UAW – to develop additional health and safety procedures aimed at helping keep our workforce safe and healthy.”
The company had previously announced it planned to restart production at the Kentucky Truck Plant on April 14.
Ford is still collaborating with GE Heathcare to produce FDA-cleared ventilators at its Rawsonville Components Plant beginning the week of April 20.
A date for when production will resume at other plants has not been released.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.