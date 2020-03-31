FORECAST: Chilly rain south, cloudy and cool north

Rain chances will be highest across southern Kentucky today. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Tawana Andrew | March 27, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 10:07 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Today’s rain will be the highest chance until next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light rain showers will continue over Kentucky during the daytime hours; the best potential for rain remains along and south of the Parkways.

Some late-day sun breaks are possible further north along with breezy conditions.

Rain showers fade to drizzle across Kentucky during the evening. The rest of us will experience a partly to mostly cloudy skies at times tonight with lows in the 40s.

It will remain chilly on Wednesday with passing clouds at times. The back/forth sunshine will cause temperatures to bounce around but in general, highs will be in the 50s.

A partly cloudy sky sticks around tomorrow night as lows slide into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Midday Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020

