FORECAST: Chilly rain south, cloudy and cool north

- Today’s rain will be the highest chance until next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light rain showers will continue over Kentucky during the daytime hours; the best potential for rain remains along and south of the Parkways.
Some late-day sun breaks are possible further north along with breezy conditions.
Rain showers fade to drizzle across Kentucky during the evening. The rest of us will experience a partly to mostly cloudy skies at times tonight with lows in the 40s.
It will remain chilly on Wednesday with passing clouds at times. The back/forth sunshine will cause temperatures to bounce around but in general, highs will be in the 50s.
A partly cloudy sky sticks around tomorrow night as lows slide into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.