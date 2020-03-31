FORECAST: Chilly Today, but warming later this week

- International Space Station visible 9:15PM Friday
- 70s return Friday through the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 30s to lower 40s can be expected overnight into the early hours Wednesday.
Clouds will linger into the first half of our Wednesday, but a few breaks should allow for partly sunny at times during the afternoon. Highs will recover into the mid to upper 50s.
A partly cloudy sky sticks around tomorrow night as lows slide into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Thursday will be partly sunny with high clouds streaming in overhead. Highs will surge back into the lower to middle 60s in the afternoon.
