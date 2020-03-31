FORECAST: Steady, chilly rain for some today

- Today’s rain will be the highest chance until next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A wave of light rain showers will pass over Kentucky during the daytime hours. The risk for showers quickly drops off once you reach as far north as Louisville and Southern Indiana. Some late-day sun breaks possible across Southern Indiana.
Rain showers will fade to drizzle across Kentucky during the evening. The rest of us will experience a partly to mostly cloudy skies at times with lows in the 40s.
The breeze will remain chilly with passing clouds at times on Wednesday. The back/forth sunshine will cause temperatures to bounce around but in general, highs will be in the 50s.
A partly cloudy sky continues on Wednesday night with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
