Free hand sanitizing stations being set up across Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba and Cathead Distillery have announced free hand sanitizing stations across the city.
The news was shared at a press conference Monday afternoon.
At the press conference, Mayor Lumumba revealed that Cathead Distillery has made 42-tons of hand sanitizer which is to be used by anyone who needs it.
He is also asking that citizens use the hand sanitizer as needed.
“We don’t want anyone filling up a whole gallon jug of hand sanitizer,” Mayor Lumumba said.
The four hand sanitizer stations will be available at the following locations:
⋅ Walmart off of Highway 18.
⋅ Corner Market on Maywood Mart
⋅ Corner Market in Fondren
⋅ Corner Market in Belhaven
Richard Patric, co-owner of Cathead Distillery, said that it was a large undertaking to pivot from making vodka to hand sanitizer and that they only learned how to make the sanitizer 8 days ago.
When asked how they produce it, Patrick said they the key component in hand sanitizer is alcohol and that they have plenty of it.
Mayor Lumumba did ask that no one drink the hand sanitizer, and to place a label on the container so that the mistake would not be made on accident.
Click here to watch the live announcement:
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.