GE employee quarantined with probable case of COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - GE Appliances confirmed Tuesday evening an employee in Louisville has been quarantined with a “probable, but unconfirmed” case of the coronavirus.
The employee works in Building Three at Appliance Park.
In a statement, GE stated that anyone who has worked in close quarters with the employee or has come in contact with them have been notified and are being asked to self-quarantine.
Building Three is being closed for production for two days while it is disinfected following CDC guidelines. The affected area of the building will then be closed for 14 days out of an abundance of caution for other GE employees. The unaffected area will reopen for production on April 3.
GE said in the statement, “Our focus remains on safeguarding the health of our team members and supporting our community.”
