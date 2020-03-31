GE workers return to Appliance Park after weekend protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday was the first day back to work for employees at GE Appliance Park just hours after some workers staged a protest over the weekend claiming they didn’t feel safe going back during the coronavirus outbreak.
GE stated many of the appliances produced over the next two weeks will be donated to healthcare workers, firefighters, paramedics and police officers.
Some union members are calling the donations a PR campaign. The union filed a grievance with nearly 1,000 workers signing a petition backing it.
GE Appliances has already donated to the Okolona Fire Department, gave N-95 masks to UofL Hospital, and its workers are using 3D printing and the FirstBuild microfactory to make face shields.
