Hardware stores open to in-person shoppers, following CDC guidelines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardware stores will remain open to in-person shopping in Kentucky for now, despite Governor Andy Beshear threatening to deem them non-essential after large crowds were reported shopping at them over the weekend.
In a Monday COVID-19 update, Beshear said he pushed Lowe’s and Home Depot to do better when it comes to social distancing, adding that they’ve now put proper procedures in place.
Some smaller hardware stores are also taking measures to ensure customers are safe when shopping in person.
Those shopping at Brownsboro Hardware and Paint on Monday said they’re seeing a lot of people taking up home improvement projects while they’re out of the office.
"We've been very busy with all the activity going on," Jim Lehrer, the store's owner, said. "Folks wanting to work on their house, and maybe get their thoughts away from the virus for a little bit."
Lehrer said right now, lawn and garden products and paint are what he’s seeing get picked up most. As his products increase in demand, he said he’s following CDC guidelines, his store’s hours have changed and he’s offering pick up and delivery services.
If a shopper does go inside Lehrer’s store, social distancing is in effect.
“They’ve been taking big advantage of the curbside pick up,” he said of his customers. “The phone never stops ringing.”
He added that as a small business, customers won’t end up waiting in line around other people for long, but if there are shoppers waiting to check out, they can stand on 'X’ marks he taped to the ground six feet apart from each other.
In the store, many shoppers were seen taking social distancing seriously, coordinating ways to move around without getting too close to each other.
"Because we're a smaller store, we can get people in and out very quickly," he said. "I've heard some horror stories about the big boxes. We've got a great staff here. We're doing regular cleanings on an hourly basis, wiping things down."
Not only has Lehrer and his staff done what they can in the store to fight the virus, but they have now donated more than $2,000 worth of masks to UofL and Baptist Hospitals.
“When we face a crisis like this, it’s important that we all work together to help everybody we can,” Lehrer said. “The community has been so supportive of Brownsboro Hardware and Paint. This was just another way to give back.”
Lehrer said if he has to limit in-store shopping in the future, he will adapt, but for now, he’s deemed essential.
