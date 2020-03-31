Humana waives consumer costs for treatment related to coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Humana, a national healthcare company based in Louisville, announced on Monday that it would be waiving consumer costs for treatment related to the novel coronavirus.
The company previously announced it would cover out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing, and has added that costs relating to follow-up treatment would be waived for patients on Humana’s Medicare Advantage plans, fully-insured commercial members, Medicare Supplement and Medicaid.
This waiver will include costs related to treatment of the virus as well as FDA-approved medications and vaccines when they become available. The company has said there is no end date, but will continue to evaluate as circumstances change.
US Senator Mitch McConnell released a statement on Humana’s announcement Monday morning.
“It’s going to take all of us to win the fight against the coronavirus. I’m proud of Kentucky companies like Humana that are stepping up to lead the national response,” Senator McConnell said in a release.
“Humana is once again putting its customers first and helping them get the coronavirus treatment they need regardless of their circumstances. Increasing the accessibility of treatment for this virus will not only help reduce the spread, but it can also limit its economic damage. Of course, this level of generosity comes as no surprise from a company so focused on investing in families and communities in our Commonwealth and across the country.”
The move comes as other health insurers are offering to cover costs of COVID-19 treatment. Cigna also announced on Monday that it would be waiving consumer costs for treatment related to the novel coronavirus.
Connecticut-based health care company Aetna announced that it would be waiving cost-sharing and co-pays for hospital admission related to COVID-19.
