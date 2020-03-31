Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky town has launched a neighborhood “safari” for children during the coronavirus pandemic by displaying stuffed animals in their windows. WKYT-TV reports the “Cumberland Hill Zoo Walk” was kicked off Sunday morning in Lexington after 60 houses in the community signed up to showcase their zoo animals as part of the effort. Families in the Cumberland Hill neighborhood will look for animals and submit their findings for a chance to win different prizes. Organizers of the zoo walk say events like these have been a way for the community to make these days the best they can be while also following official guidelines.