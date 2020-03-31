LMAS open, accepting adoptions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services remains open during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The shelter said they are facing new challenges as some pets are being abandoned or abused during the outbreak.
Anyone who adopts an animal will have the chance to win a $100 gift card in a weekly drawing.
To see animals currently looking for a home click or tap here.
Anyone interested in donating to help defer costs of pet adoptions, medical expenses for poor unclaimed animals, fostering, and other necessary items click or tap here.
