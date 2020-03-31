Local organizations helping families feed pets during outbreak

(WAVE) - Local organizations are making sure people have the means to feed their pets during the coronavirus pandemic.
Monday, The Kentucky Humane Society starting giving families dog and cat food for a variety of breeds. There are no special diet foods available.
The vice president of animal welfare with The Humane Society says they’re making sure everyone gets the help they need.
“We will be providing food as long as supplies last,” Karen Koenig told WAVE 3 News. “We understand there is going to be a great need. If we run out, we will work our hardest to refill.”
The distribution is from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. The pick up site is at 241 Steedly Dr. in Louisville.
In Floyd County, another organization is helping people feed their pets during the pandemic.
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League is giving those struggling a $25 gift card to Feeders Supply. Anyone in need of assistance or who would like to donate can visit the rescue league’s Facebook page.
