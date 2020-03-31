Louisville Metro Parks announce several closures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Walking trails in Louisville are open but several fields, playground and buildings are not.
Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation released a list of closures Tuesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic:
- All events, classes and programs will be canceled through May 10
- All community centers will be closed until May 10
- Louisville’s playground are closed until further notice
- Picnic shelters and pavilions are closed until further notice
- All basketball, tennis pickleball courts and soccer fields are closed until further notice.
- Open and multiuse fields have restricted use to ensure six-feet social distancing is in place
- David Armstrong Louisville Extreme Park and Breslin Skate Spot are closed until further notice
- Dog parks are closed until further notice
- Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center is closed until May 10
- Historic Locust Grove and Riverside the Farnsley-Moreman Landing are closed until May 10
- Jefferson Memorial Forest walking and hiking trails are open. The campgrounds are closed until further notice. The Forest Welcome Center is closed until May 10.
- All reservations and rentals are canceled and rescheduled through May 10. Future reservations can be made online only at bestparksever.com
- The Iroquois Amphitheater and Joe Creason Park Administration building are closed through May 10
- Golf courses are open, players are required to follow social distancing guidelines as established in clubhouses
- Open spaces are open with uses required to follow social distancing guidelines
- All social gathering is prohibited in parks. Parks and trail users are required to stay six-feet away from each other
People are advised not to use the trails if they are exhibiting symptoms. Those who do use the trails are asked to follow the CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing. They are also asked to warn others of their presence on trails. People should be prepared for limited access to restrooms and water fountains.
