Man accused of stabbing pregnant woman, shooting at officers denied bond reduction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of stabbing a pregnant woman before leading officers on a chase that ended in gunfire was arraigned Tuesday.
Byron Johnson, 31, is accused of stabbing the woman Wednesday morning, then firing at investigating detectives later that afternoon before one officer shot back and struck him.
Johnson’s lawyer requested home incarceration and medical treatment for his client. Prosecutors, however, argued that Johnson has a history of domestic violence toward the alleged victim, adding that her family has called police on him several times.
The judge upheld the original $200,000 bond, citing Johnson’s history, as well as another case in which he allegedly threatened to kill the victim’s sister.
Johnson, facing two counts of attempted murder, is due to return to court in April.
The woman, who was 26 weeks pregnant, was forced to deliver the baby. An LMPD spokesman said last week she and the baby were in stable condition.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.