Man, LMPD officer involved in shooting near Norton Hospital identified, body camera footage released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The identities of a man and Louisville Metro Police Department officer involved in a fatal shooting in downtown Louisville have been released.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said the man, identified by the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner’s Office as Jessie Stringfield, 44, was stopped by a UofL officer and there was a struggle. During the confrontation, LMPD Officer Michael Johnson, Jr., saw the man reach for a weapon and shot him.
The shooting took place in the 200 block of East Gray Street, near the Norton parking garage, around noon on Monday, a Norton spokeswoman said.
Stringfield was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
WAVE 3 News has chosen not to show the LMPD body camera video because some members of the viewing audience might find it disturbing. You can watch it on LMPD’s Youtube channel by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.