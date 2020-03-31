Mayor Fischer confirms 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 7 total, in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Tuesday reported three new deaths related to the coronavirus in Jefferson County.
During his daily briefing Tuesday, Fischer said there are now a total of 206 cases in the county. A total of seven people have died from the virus that was first reported in China in December.
Despite the bad news, Fischer said Louisville is doing a good job compared to other cities in keeping the surge in cases at bay.
“Hopefully what this lack of exponential growth ... is showing us is that what we are doing with social distancing is working,” Fischer said. “Social distancing saves lives.”
Fischer rattled off a few U.S. cities being considered hot spots for the spread of coronavirus. At one point, the mayor mentioned Floyd County, just over the bridge in southern Indiana.
“Obviously this virus doesn’t know any geographical boundaries,” he said.
That led into his next point, where Fischer referenced Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s announcement Monday that he had signed an executive order urging residents to limit travel, and to keep it in state unless absolutely necessary.
“The more we all stay home, the safer we’re all gonna be,” the mayor said. “I find that going through this is something like building a new skill. Start developing new routines and a new rhythm ... That’s what this travel restriction is all about. Do not travel unless you absolutely have to.”
This story is being updated.
