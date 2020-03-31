Mayor warns against large gatherings that create added strain for LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city’s first responders are facing enough challenges during the coronavirus crisis, but large groups of people gathering around Louisville are only making things worse for them.
Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad said during a teleconference Tuesday that the gatherings are not illegal, though dangerous amid the possibility of spreading the coronavirus. He said his officers are unable to arrest anyone for simply being part of a peaceful gathering; all they can do is “discourage” people from doing so.
Videos and pictures of such gatherings have appeared on social media, from hundreds of people at Cherokee Park, street racing on Broadway, as well as groups of young people fighting all over the city.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told WAVE 3 News that city leaders don’t want to take more drastic measures, like a shelter in place or a curfew, but said those options are on the table. Fischer said the city is monitoring how things go this week.
Fischer’s warnings echo those of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who also said stricter enforcement may be something the state is forced to implement.
Not all of the posts and videos circulating around Louisville have been peaceful.
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters broke a story last week after a large gathering of mostly young people began fighting in front of the Indie’s restaurant near Broadway and 9th Street. People were seen kicking one woman on the ground and dragging another. Three men jumped on top of a car, shattering the back window while a baby sat in the backseat. Police arrived and took a report, but no one was arrested.
Since then, several other violent incidents have been recorded, including one at Georgetown Apartments, where two people started shooting guns into the air after a fight.
During the press conference, Fischer introduced Amy Hess, the City’s chief for public services and former FBI agent who spoke about the city’s new Incident Management Team. The team is comprised of several Metro employees. The effort is centralized out of the MetroSafe building downtown, though some of the members are working remotely.
The team evaluates logistics, communication, people, equipment and first responders’ response, among other things. Louisville’s team joins others nationwide who share information, and have created a more standardized and organized response, Hess said.
Fischer ended the teleconference on a positive note, with the Rev. Vincent James talking about all the good he’s seen among community members in recent weeks. He described neighbors checking on each other and others reaching out to make sure some of the most vulnerable people in the city are taken care of.
