NBA Playoffs in Louisville? Report says league is considering it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - (WAVE) - Let's be honest. There isn't going to be an NBA postseason.
But if there is one, there’s a small chance some of it could be played in Louisville, if a New York Post report is to be believed.
Reporter Marc Berman wrote Monday that the league is considering “a slew of best-of-three series across the board,” even a single-elimination format “as a last resort.”
“Nothing is off the table,” a league official told the Post.
Las Vegas would be a leading contender to host a tournament, but the Post report indicated that the Bahamas and Hawaii also could be considered. Orlando, Atlantic City and Louisville were mentioned as well.
Basketball-mad Louisville has been trying for years to land a pro team. An NBA postseason certainly would give the city a chance to show whether it’s ready for such a lift.
