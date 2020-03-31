NBA Playoffs in Louisville? Report says league is considering it

NBA Playoffs in Louisville? Report says league is considering it
Let's be honest. There isn't going to be an NBA postseason. But if there is one, there’s a small chance some of it could be played in Louisville, if a New York Post report is to be believed. (Photo by franchise opportunities via flickr) (Source: Photo by franchise opportunities via flickr)
By John P. Wise | March 31, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 2:52 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - (WAVE) - Let's be honest. There isn't going to be an NBA postseason.

But if there is one, there’s a small chance some of it could be played in Louisville, if a New York Post report is to be believed.

Reporter Marc Berman wrote Monday that the league is considering “a slew of best-of-three series across the board,” even a single-elimination format “as a last resort.”

“Nothing is off the table,” a league official told the Post.

Las Vegas would be a leading contender to host a tournament, but the Post report indicated that the Bahamas and Hawaii also could be considered. Orlando, Atlantic City and Louisville were mentioned as well.

Basketball-mad Louisville has been trying for years to land a pro team. An NBA postseason certainly would give the city a chance to show whether it’s ready for such a lift.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.