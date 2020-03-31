Players, coaches react to NCAA eligibility ruling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The NCAA has granted eligibility to college athletes whose spring seasons were completely canceled, according to the Associated Press.
That includes sports like baseball, softball, and lacrosse.
The ruling doesn’t grant any extra eligibility to those playing winter sports such as basketball or hockey.
When the news came down that college baseballers would get the chance for one more year on the diamond, it also meant athletes like UK basketball’s Nate Sestina wouldn’t play another college game at Rupp Arena ever again.
Coach John Calipari made sure Sestina knew how special he was to the program on Twitter.
Athletes were being asked about it even before the decision came down.
On Monday, hours before the ruling was made public, UofL senior basketball player Ryan McMahon said it was something he would have considered, but it still would have come down to thinking about others.
“You’ve got to think about some of the underclassmen that were maybe playing behind some of the upperclassmen," McMahon said. ”Would they want to spend another year in the same role or playing behind a guy over again?”
McMahon said he still hopes there’s a future in basketball beyond college for him.
“If not, I’ll have to hang up the shoes and start tearing up men’s leagues,” he said.
The AP reported the decision does not guarantee financial aid to the current crop of seniors if they return to play next year.
However, schools also will have the ability to use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships for students who take advantage of the additional eligibility flexibility in 2020-21.
