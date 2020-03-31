Shelbyville distillery donates gallons of hand sanitizer to Louisville Metro Police officers

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeptha Creed Distillery in Shelbyville has been using their resources to make hand sanitizer and delivering it to first responders and hospital staffs combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
On Sunday, the distillery made and distributed enough hand sanitizer for a thousand police officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department according to a Facebook post.
A group from LMPD drove to Jeptha Creed Distillery Sunday afternoon to pick up the donation of 75 gallons of the freshly made sanitizer.
Jeptha Creed has been making the hand sanitizer over the past week, delivering the supplies to police and medical workers in Shelbyville and surrounding areas.
Several other distilleries have also been using their resources to create hand sanitizer, including Rabbit Hole Distillery in Louisville and Starlight Distillery in Southern Indiana.
