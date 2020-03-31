StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Edition

If you don’t pick up rainfall today, you may not have to worry about that rain bucket until early next week.
This won’t apply to everyone but it will be a quiet pattern overall for our area. Which is a good thing. We need the weather to remain relaxed so we keep it out of the headlines, in a bad way.
CURRENT SHOWERS: These will continue to scoot across central/southern KY into the afternoon. Areas closer to the Ohio River may get a brief period of drizzle but that is even looking iffy. The wind will keep us cooler than normal today with some stronger gusts when it shifts more to the NW after 2pm.
CLOUDS will likely ling tonight into parts of Wednesday. Tomorrow is one of those days where some sun breaks can happen, but with the air colder aloft...the warming of the ground would likely promote more clouds to develop. This will make forecast highs tricky but still expecting 50s overall.
WARMING UP: Other than passing high clouds, we will see a nice warming trending Thursday into the start of the weekend. A cold front will try to push through Sunday but it really doesn’t stand a good chance again high pressure around. We’ll keep the rain chances in with this front, but low.
NEXT WEEK: We will start to change the pattern up as the storm track becomes more active from TX to IL. That will send in warm surges into the area but also the risk for rain and thunderstorms.
The video today will explain all of this.
Say goode-bye to March!
