Wildlife in Need owner banned from allowing others on property

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - A restraining order is now in place against Wildlife in Need in Charlestown and its owner, Tim Stark.
WAVE 3 News partner The News and Tribune reported a Marion County judge banned the roadside zoo from letting any employees, staff, volunteers or any member of the public from entering any cages holding big cats on the property.
An inspection found Stark to be in violation of safety procedures.
The order said inspectors observed fully grown lions, tigers and other animals being kept in cages with unsecured egress doors that would allow an animal to escape if not properly secured when a human enters the cage.
On March 1, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill filed a lawsuit to close Wildlife in Need and move the animals to court-approved animal sanctuaries.
