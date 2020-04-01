Beshear announces 93 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday reported 93 new cases of coronavirus in Kentucky, and two new deaths.
The state has now diagnosed a total of 680 cases and recorded 20 deaths.
During his daily briefing in Frankfort, Beshear confirmed 31 of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County, and 12 more were in Fayette County.
The governor repeated his plea to Kentuckians to continue their social distancing, and once again urged them to stay at home unless it’s absolutely necessary. He then expressed his gratitude to those working in professions that have been in harm’s way throughout the global health emergency.
“Thank you to our health care workers,” Beshear said. “They are heroes. And let me thank the grocery store workers ... the police, fire and EMS, and our social workers ... Thank you for doing what you’re doing. And thank you to so many others. All of our folks that are making meals at schools or other places. Thank you for what you’re doing ... Our kids see it, they love it and they appreciate what you do.”
Although a daily increase of 93 new cases seems large, Beshear noted that it wasn’t as high as the 114 that he reported just a day earlier, the state’s largest single-day increase. He followed that with a message he’s been repeating for two weeks, that the numbers will continue to rise.
“We are in the surge,” Beshear said. “We know we are in the escalation, the curve ... This entire month is absolutely critical. We need everybody to give everything they’ve got.”
