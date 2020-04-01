‘Beshear Gear’ raises funds for Kentucky COVID-19 relief, offers merchandise sporting Gov. Beshear’s quotes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - “We’re gonna get through this."
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear has been offering daily briefings on Kentucky’s coronavirus cases, giving updates and changes to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Many on the internet have noted his calm demeanor and repeated quotes, even popularized on Facebook through a page titled “andy beshear memes for social distancing teens,” where many Kentuckians as well as visitors from other states have created memes and shared pictures showcasing the togetherness of #TeamKentucky.
Now, some of Governor Beshear’s most popular quotes have been placed on T-shirts and mugs, with proceeds going to Kentucky’s COVID-19 relief funds.
The Beshear Gear COVID Fundraiser store on Teespring has several clothing items, mugs, stickers, and other items with some of the Governor’s sayings used in his daily updates, including “We can’t be doin’ that," and “Next slide, Kenneth”.
All proceeds from the store go directly to the Team Kentucky Fund, which provides assistance to residents in Kentucky who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
To make a direct donation to the Team Kentucky Fund, visit their website.
