Educational and fun things to do with your kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents, if you need new ideas to keep your kids entertained during this uneasy time start with the Mattel.
The toy manufacturer is going digital with Mattel Playroom. It features activities and content for your kids to enjoy, from the company’s iconic portfolio of brands like American Girl, Barbie, Fischer Price, Hot Wheels and Thomas and Friends.
You can also have some educational fun through the Spotify Kids app.
There are 8,000 songs, on a variety of playlists.
Some songs will teach your children about the proper way to wash their hands, others will remind them about the importance of coughing into their elbows.
Some fan favorites like Nickelodeon, Disney, and Discovery Kids are providing content.
The new app is free if you’re already subscribed to Spotify’s Premium Family Plan.
