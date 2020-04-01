FORECAST: Mix of sun, clouds this afternoon; warmer to end the week

- Patchy frost will be possible tomorrow morning
- Warm & stormy start to next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold tough through the morning. The sun will gradually peak through the clouds near/west of I-65 and work east into the afternoon. Highs max out in the 50s.
A partly cloudy sky is expected tonight with perhaps some patchy frost for areas to the northeast. Some upper 30s will be possible as well.
Thursday will be partly sunny with high clouds streaming in overhead. Highs will surge back into the lower to middle 60s in the afternoon.
Thursday night will be another chilly one with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
