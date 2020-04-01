FORECAST: The sun may “fool” us at times on this April 1st

- Patchy frost will be possible Thursday morning
- Warm & stormy start to next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will hold tough for this first day of April. Sun breaks will gradually develop in the afternoon for late-day “warmth” into the 50s.
A partly cloudy sky is expected tonight with perhaps some patchy frost for areas to the northeast; some temperatures in the upper 30s will be possible as well.
Thursday will be partly sunny with high clouds streaming in overhead. Highs will surge back into the lower to middle 60s in the afternoon. Another chilly night. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s expected.
