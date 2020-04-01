Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jacoby Brissett's role is changing again with the Indianapolis Colts. He's lost the starting quarterback job for the second time in three years to an older player with a more accomplished resume. And, naturally, he's not happy about it. But Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich may be perfectly positioned to help Brissett deal with the frustration and disappointment.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is using the five 3D printers it has at its North Carolina research center to make face masks that can be used by healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus. The printers are running almost 18 hours a day and NASCAR is just one entity from the motorsports industry to offer assistance in the pandemic. Brad Keselowski is now producing face masks from his 3D printing company, and Joey Logano established a $1 million relief and recovery fund.