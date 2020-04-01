Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is using the five 3D printers it has at its North Carolina research center to make face masks that can be used by healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus. The printers are running almost 18 hours a day and NASCAR is just one entity from the motorsports industry to offer assistance in the pandemic. Brad Keselowski is now producing face masks from his 3D printing company, and Joey Logano established a $1 million relief and recovery fund.