JCPS extends Chromebook deadline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools are working to make sure that all students are ready for the launch of the non-traditional instruction program.
The district said it is extending the deadline for families to request a Chromebook for the online learning program.
Families in the Free and Reduced Lunch program or students in the ECE program have until 5 p.m. Thursday to make a request. Parents can make the request for a Chromebook online or by phone from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said he knows the changes because of the coronavirus will be a challenge.
"Nothing replaces the face-to-face instruction with teachers. I think it is the most important thing and it will always be that way. And so, I know that’s going to get missed,” he said.
A JCPS spokesman said about 13,200 Chromebooks have been requested so far.
NTI will begin on April 7. For complete information about NTI, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.