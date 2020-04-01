Judge orders quarantine, or contempt, as corrections officers raise concerns about the use of HIP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County judge has ordered two people to follow quarantine orders after testing positive for the coronavirus, or face contempt of court.
The news comes amid concerns from the union representing Metro Corrections officers, after at least one officer had to place a monitor bracelet on one patient’s ankle.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad this week approved the use of the ankle monitor as a way to avoid using officers as babysitters.
“We’ve been able to be in a position to react if (the patients) leave home without having to station personnel there for that time,” Conrad said.
The Louisville Health Department had received a report that two patients weren’t following the rules of self-isolation after testing positive for the virus that has killed thousands worldwide in recent months.
That's when the courts stepped in, issuing the orders as a matter of public safety.
Corrections officers stepped in, too. FOP spokesman Tracy Dotson said the officers didn’t have adequate personal protection equipment for entering a setting where the virus may be transmittable.
“You see your sister agencies in full masks and respirators, and you’re wearing a paper mask and a pair of safety goggles," Dotson said. “It’s a lot of concern.”
Wednesday, a home incarceration officer with LMDC tested positive. That officer was not present during the court-order incident.
“We’re asking for those shiftmates to be tested and to observe that 10-day quarantine to see if they show symptoms or not to keep this from spreading,” Dotson said. So far, he said, that hasn’t happened.
Officers’ safety wasn’t the only issue. Wednesday evening, the ankle bracelet on one of the patients sent LMDC an alert. It was later determined the person hadn’t left home, said Judge Charles Cunningham, who issued the order.
But the false alarm still raised flags.
Cunningham said it is a complicated issue with limited options. Officials have not determined what would happen with an individual who violates the order and is positive for the virus. Both the jail and a hospital would present different challenges, he said.
Leaving one’s home if positive for the virus is not a crime, Cunningham said.
Dotson argued the use of ankle bracelets is not the answer. He said that by the time officers were to catch up with the individual breaking the boundaries, that person could have already infected others.
For now, all the courts can do is threaten contempt, or hefty fines.
The best solution Cunningham said is for people to simply follow the rules.
