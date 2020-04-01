Kentucky has highest child-abuse rate in the country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the second year in a row, Kentucky has the highest child-abuse rate in America, by far.
New research from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Children’s Bureau indicates that 23 out of every 1,000 Kentucky children suffered some type of abuse in 2018, the most recent data available.
The national average is 9.2.
A release from Louisville’s Norton Children’s Hospital, however, indicated a downward trend in deaths due to child abuse. Six Kentucky children died from abuse in 2018, after 10 deaths in 2017 and 15 in 2016.
“Hopefully we can attribute the ... lower death rate to everyone doing a better job of recognizing and reporting abuse,” said Erin R. Frazier, M.D., pediatrician and medical director, Norton Children’s Prevention & Wellness. “Still, we, as a community, need to do even more to support and educate so that situations don’t escalate to the point of abuse.”
By comparison, Indiana is seeing fewer cases of child abuse (16.4 per 1,000 in 2018), but more child deaths due to abuse (eight in 2018).
Some reports suggest child abuse cases could rise because the coronavirus crisis has homebound families locked in tight quarters.
