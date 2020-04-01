Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Beshear announces surge in coronavirus cases, deaths
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's impact from the coronavirus pandemic has worsened. Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 114 new cases and seven more deaths linked to the illness. It was the highest-number of cases and deaths reported in a single day in the Bluegrass State. The governor braced the state for the potential for even worse days from the health crisis. Beshear initially said the state's death toll from the virus had risen by six, but midway through his press conference he announced an additional death. Kentucky's total coronavirus cases approached 600 and its death toll from the virus reached 18.
ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE
McConnell releasing ad tied to his role in virus rescue bill
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is launching a campaign ad in his home state that touts his role in passing the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package. It's an effort by the Kentucky Republican to capitalize on his leadership post during the coronavirus crisis. The TV ad is debuting across Kentucky on Wednesday. It boasts the benefits going to cross-sections of Americans, and McConnell's role in orchestrating Senate passage of the sweeping aid measure. Amy McGrath is by far the best funded of the several Democrats vying to unseat McConnell. McGrath's campaign called the ad “a brazen attempt to rewrite history."
POLICE-SHOOTING
Video of Louisville police shooting shows gun near suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville Police have released officer body camera video in the fatal shooting of a suspect who was downtown near the city's hospital center. Police identified the man as 44-year-old Jessie Stringfield. Video released by the department showed a gun near Stringfield after he fell to the ground from being shot by an officer around noon on Monday. Investigators say Stringfield tried to pull a gun on two officers as they struggled.
HORSE FARM-VIRTUAL TOURS
Thoroughbred retirement farm offering virtual tours
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — A popular thoroughbred retirement farm in Kentucky is reaching out to its supporters through virtual farm tours that showcase its equine retirees. Old Friends offered its first virtual tour on Monday. The series is called “Monday Mornings with Michael” and is hosted by Old Friends founder Michael Blowen. Each week, he'll offer short visits with a few equine residents of the Georgetown farm. The farm says its virtual tours will be posted on Old Friends' social media platforms on Monday mornings.
KENTUCKY BUDGET
Kentucky lawmakers to take up 1-year budget due to pandemic
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Key Kentucky lawmakers say the legislature will be presented a one-year state spending plan. Lawmakers traditionally pass two-year budgets. Sen. Chris McDaniel on Tuesday said the rare move was caused by disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. Rep. Steven Rudy says passing a one-year plan will enable lawmakers to meet their constitutional duty of passing a budget while recognizing that no revenue projection “will be anywhere close to what is correct.” The Republican-controlled legislature is set to reconvene Wednesday to take final action on the budget. The spending plan would then go to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
VIRUS-RELIEF BILL
Kentucky governor signs coronavirus-relief bill
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed legislation offering relief to workers and employers suffering economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The bill was put on the fast track by lawmakers. It comes as the state deals with rising numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths linked to the illness. The governor thanked the legislature for its quick action. Beshear says the legislation codifies many actions already taken by his administration. The measure includes relaxing access to unemployment insurance. It also prevents a business owner's unemployment insurance rate from being impacted by layoffs due to the virus.