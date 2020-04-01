LIHEAP deadline extended due to coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deadline to apply for LIHEAP benefits in Louisville has been extended due to the coronavirus.
LIHEAP is a federally-funded program that provides assistance to individuals or families who are struggling to pay their electric, natural gas or other energy bills.
All six LIHEAP offices in Louisville have been closed since March 18 because of the coronavirus.
The deadline to apply has been extended to April 30.
